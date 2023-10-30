Afghanistan inflicted an upset at the International Cricket Council Men's Cricket World Cup as they claimed a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Pune.

The result at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium marked the first time in the tournament's history that Afghanistan have taken back-to-back wins following last week's triumph over Pakistan.

Fazel Farooqi took 4-34 to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 241 before the Afghan batters took over.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai, with respective scores of 58 and 73, shared an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 111 to lead their side to victory with 4.3 overs remaining as they cruised to a final score of 242-2.

Afghanistan had a worrying start when opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck by Dilshan Madushanka in the first over.

However, Rahmat Shah hit his 25th one-day half-century with a 62-run total to steady the ship alongside Ibrahim Zadran's 39.

"I'm quite happy and proud of the team," said Shahidi.

"I thought we performed well in all three departments.

"The Pakistan game gave us a lot of confidence that we can chase down any kind of target.

Fazel Farooqi's bowling performance was crucial in Afghanistan's victory as he took four wickets for 34 runs ©Getty Images

"During matches all the staff are working hard especially Jonathan [Trott], he is always positive.

"He had a word with me before the game and it changed my mindset a lot."

Afghanistan now move to fifth place in the group stage table with six points whilst Sri Lanka are in sixth with four points.

The result keeps Afghanistan's semi-final dream alive as they are now just two points shy of fourth-placed Australia.

"I think we were a little bit short of runs," said Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis.

"We needed 280 or 300 on this pitch.

"I think the bowlers did well in the first 10 overs but it was tough after that."

The tournament is set to continue tomorrow as Bangladesh take on Pakistan at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.