Opponents of a bid to stage the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur have dismissed a survey revealing support for the Games as "bogus".

The two French regions are aiming to stage the Games in seven years' time having entered into talks with the International Olympic Committee.

A survey commissioned by the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur found that more than 70 per cent of respondents in the Alpine region were in support of the 2030 Winter Olympics being staged there.

A total of 806 people were questioned in the poll conducted by the French Institute of Public Opinion between October 18 and 26.

Much of the support came from the Côte d'Azur, with 75 per cent backing the bid while 62 per cent of the supporters were the Hautes-Alpes.

The results of the survey have been celebrated by the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, which claimed that it had proven critics wrong.

"The candidacy of the French Alps for the 2030 Winter Olympics arouses the enthusiasm of young people, workers and winter sports enthusiasts," a statement from the region read in a report by French broadcaster BFMTV.

"Even those who aren't normally interested in it are in favour.

"Contrary to what the 'No Olympics' try to make us believe, the Winter Olympics in our Alps are very popular."

However, campaign group "No JO" have dismissed the results of the survey due to the wording of the question in the poll.

People were asked whether they were "in favour or not of organising the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in an environmentally friendly and climate-friendly way".

"It's like asking if we want gifts for Christmas," Stéphane Passeron, a member of the anti-Olympics group told BFMTV.

"The wording of the question is bogus. We continue to call for a referendum with public debates and clear question.

"And then I'm sure we'll win. If the region is so sure of the support of the population, why not organise this referendum?"

French National Olympic and Sports Committee President David Lappartient has suggested IOC leader Thomas Bach has been "very impressed" by France's proposals for the 2030 Winter Olympics, and is hopeful of entering the targeted dialogue phase of the bidding process by the end of the year.

France faces stiff competition from Sweden, which launched a fresh bid to stage the Winter Games for the first time earlier this year, and potentially Switzerland.