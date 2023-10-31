Three Swedish municipalities have formally pledged their support for the country's bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Sweden is one of three candidates in the running for the next vacant edition of the Games, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) eyeing to enter targeted dialogue for 2030 and 2034 at its Executive Board meeting in Paris from November 28 to December 1.

Established Swedish winter sport destinations Falun, Åre and Östersund have all signed guarantees of being part of the bid in a boost to its prospects.

Falun has agreed to provide the Lugnet stadium, a three-time host of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships, for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics should Sweden be successful.

It would stage ski jumping, cross-country skiing and Nordic combined.

"I am proud that we are making this decision, which was taken by an almost unanimous Municipal Board," the Board's chair Liza Lundberg said.

"It sends clear signals that in Falun we will work together for the best application and, hopefully, if it goes our way, forward to 2030, the best implementation."

This followed on from similar agreements with Åre and Östersund in recent weeks, with the two resorts intended to host Alpine skiing and biathlon respectively.

Åre in Sweden is an established host of Alpine skiing events ©Getty Images

Åre has hosted three FIS Alpine Ski World Championships on the Åreskutan fell, while Östersund is a three-time host of the Biathlon World Championships.

The last Swedish bid for the Winter Games was for the 2026 edition centred on the capital Stockholm and Åre, but it lost out to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy to become the nation's eighth unsuccessful attempt.

Sweden appeared in pole position for the 2030 Games when it revived its interest earlier this year, with Salt Lake City appearing on course for the 2034 edition having long declared that its preference, Sapporo in Japan's prospects hampered by the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandals and lack of public support and Vancouver in Canada failing to achieve British Colombia Government backing.

However, a late project from Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes' and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur has gathered momentum since International Cycling Union President and IOC member David Lappartient was elected as French National Olympic and Sports Committee President, and Switzerland is making a push for a nationwide bid.

Swedish Olympic Committee President Hans von Uthmann insists it is well-placed to deliver the Games.

After several unsuccessful attempts including for 2026, Sweden is hoping to finally secure the Winter Olympics and Paralympics for the first time in 2030 ©Getty Images

"We have broad political support in the municipalities and a common image that we can arrange the most sustainable games of all time," he said.

As it did for the Stockholm-Åre, Sweden is planning to incorporate the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge track in the Latvian resort of Sigulda as part of its bid.

Stockholm, Södertälje and Solna are additionally intended to be used for ice hockey and skating events.

The IOC had initially planned to finalise a host for the 2030 Winter Games at this year's Session in Mumbai, but issues with the interested parties led to this being pushed back.

It is now aiming for a double award with 2030 and 2034 at next year's Session, although under the Olympic Charter's rules France could not be awarded hosting rights at the gathering it is set to host in Paris before the Summer Olympics.

Concerns over the future of winter sport given the onset of climate change have prompted discussions on areas including a potential rotational system for future hosts, the composition of the programme and different needs of ice and snow sports.