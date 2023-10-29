Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Rob Manfred has admitted it would be difficult to halt its season to allow top players to compete at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Baseball and softball are set to return to the Olympic programme at the Games in five years' time after approval was granted by the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai earlier this month.

It was one of four team sports selected by Los Angeles 2028 to add to the programme, which the IOC has conceded will require the approximate limit of 10,500 athletes to be surpassed.

The Olympic Programme Commission's recommendation for baseball and softball to be accepted came with the provision of securing the world's top players to compete, which the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has stressed it is confident will be achieved.

However, Manfred has played down the prospects of North America-based MLB, the world's leading baseball league, pausing for the 2028 Olympics.

"Everyone appreciates the challenges associated with Major League players playing in a tournament that is in the middle of our season," he said, as reported by the Associated Press.

"We’re an everyday game.

"We’re kind of big on the integrity of that regular season.

"It’s an important thing for us."

Baseball and softball sealed a return to the Olympics at the IOC Session in Mumbai ©Getty Images

However, Manfred said Los Angeles 2028 chair Casey Wasserman had been supportive of baseball's inclusion on the programme, and hopes a solution can be found for a high-quality tournament at the Olympics.

"Casey Wasserman has been supportive of getting baseball back in the Olympics, which we appreciate," Manfred said, as reported by AP.

"We think it’s a great thing and we will continue to listen as to whether there’s some arrangement that could be worked out - I’m not saying one word about major league players - some arrangement that could be worked out to make it the best possible tournament."

Baseball and softball returned to the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 having missed London 2012 and Rio 2016, but are set to be absent at Paris 2024.

Los Angeles 2028 is set to mark the sixth time baseball has appeared as a medal sport.