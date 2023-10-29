Bach among dignitaries to praise Beijing Sport University during 70th anniversary

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has praised Beijing Sport University (BSU) for upholding the Olympic spirit as they celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Bach, who is an emeritus professor at BSU, said the educational institution exemplifies the motto of "faster, higher, stronger, and more united", through a video message.

The 70th anniversary celebrations of BSU was attended by Gao Zhidan, Director of the State Sports General Administration and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group.

Other guests included You Jun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Education Working Committee, and Wang Ruilian, Deputy Director of the State Sports General Administration and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group.

Zhang Jian, Deputy secretary of the Party Committee and President of BSU spoke after the national anthem was played, where he expressed the institution’s commitment to continue striving for excellence.

President Bach meeting athletes at the Beijing Sport University - where he was made an honorary professor today pic.twitter.com/Ge6ks9r2m8 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 5, 2018

BSU boasts 14,000 students and was established in 1953.

In 2005, International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin was given an honorary degree by BSU.

Swiss official Leonz Eder has been the Acting President of FISU since March 2021 due to doping sanctions against Russia.

Matytsin, who was re-elected as FISU President in 2019 after first assuming the role in 2015, has been Russia’s Sports Minister since January 2020.