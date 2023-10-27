Students due to be forced out of rooms for Paris 2024 to be given €100 in compensation

Approximately 2,200 students are being forced out of their accommodation to give firefighters, law enforcement, and civil security officials places to stay during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

People staying in university halls are due to receive compensation of €100 (£87/$105) and two free tickets to attend Olympic events.

France's Minister of Higher Education Sylvie Retailleau promised it but did not specify which class of ticket would be given.

"The idea is to rehouse these students during the two summer months, July and August, at no extra cost," Retailleau said, as reported by Le Parisien.

"This move will be done, if they wish, as close as possible to their place of study.

"A flat-rate financial support of €100 will be offered to those who will have to move and two places for Olympic events will be offered to them.

Sylvie Retailleau states it is common sense to house Games personnel in student accommodation for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"Every year, in Île-de-France, 30 per cent of [student] housing, or 6,000 apartments, are unoccupied during the summer because students stop their lease for various reasons.

"[It is] common sense that the homes that were empty during the summer should help meet the housing needs of public officials during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Of these 6,000 or so empty student housing units, the idea will be to use 3,200."

Following the Games, 1,667 housing units in the Olympic Village and the Media Village including 1,300 in Saint-Denis will be converted into student housing starting in the first semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Despite Retailleau's decision, the Administrative Court of Paris has suspended the decision to limit the occupancy leases of student houses for Paris 2024.

But Crous, the company in charge of managing student housing, has filed an appeal to challenge this decision.

A hearing before the Council of State is expected to take place at the end of this month or in early December.