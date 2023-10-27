Daft Punk to stay retired despite rumours they could perform at Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

French electronic duo Daft Punk have confirmed they will not consider reforming to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In a recent interview with France Inter the Olympic Games’ artistic director, Thomas Jolly, hinted that the pair might make an appearance at the Opening Ceremony, which is due to take place on July 26 next year.

"It would be very happy if they were in this Ceremony," he said.

"We can’t not think about it.

"You can’t not think of Daft Punk when you think of a successful international showcase for a French group."

However, on Wednesday (October 25), Jolly shared an update on social media stating that the musicians would not be reuniting for the Olympic Games.

"My comments were confusing and generated a lot of expectations," Jolly wrote.

"I must clarify - after discussing a possible presence at the Ceremony, the group’s decision is not to participate. I respect this decision and apologise for the ambiguity of my comments."

Thomas Jolly, the Paris 2024 artistic director, has clarified comments about Daft Punk, acknowledging they had caused "confusion" ©Getty Images

A Daft Punk representative also told Pitchfork that the duo would not be reuniting for the Olympics, saying: "This is just a rumour and not true."

Daft Punk announced their split in February 2021, and earlier this year, Thomas Bangalter, one half of the duo, revealed he was "relieved" with the nature of the band's split.

He told British radio station BBC 6 Music: “The question I ask more myself is why we did end it rather than how it could last for so long.

"It’s a lot like a story or mini saga - sometimes there’s a TV show that has a special place in people’s hearts, and it keeps that place, and it runs for one, two, three, four, five, sometimes ten seasons."

Bangalter added: "There’s a moment where it ends, and I think it’s actually interesting to have this opportunity to start, have the middle and to end it… [I was] relieved and happy to look back and say: ‘OK, we didn’t mess it up too much.’”