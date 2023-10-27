Gamers are set to participate at the Santiago 2023 Closing Ceremony on November 5 after the inaugural Pan American Esports Championships, also known as #PEC23.

The Championships begin on November 2 and are taking place until November 4 in parallel to this year's Pan American Games.

The historic hosting sees competitors go head to head in two popular titles - eFootball 2024 and DOTA 2.

More than 120 players from 25 countries across the Americas are vying for glory in both the open and women's categories.

"The #PEC23 represents a monumental step forward," said Global Esports Federation President Paul Foster.

"It is amazing to offer tomorrow’s heroes the prestige of being at the Pan American Games.

"This major event shows the power of collaboration.

Competition is set to take place in eFootball 2024 and DOTA 2 events in Chile's capital city of Santiago ©Agencia Distrito Digital

"We love the energy and optimism of our partnership with the Panam Sports Organisation.

"The Global Esports Federation is proud to be part of this first step as we unlock the limitless potential of sports and esports, together."

The esports players are set to stay in the Pan American Games Village alongside the athletes which is said to further solidify the connection between traditional sport and esports.

In addition to the Championships, the GEFestival is taking place and began on October 21 in what is a celebration of esports culture, games, music, and entertainment.

"The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games have always aimed to celebrate the richness of sport and the spirit of competition in all its forms," said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

"We are thrilled to introduce esports to the Pan American Games, embracing the digital realm and recognising the incredible dedication and skill of esports athletes.

"This union will undoubtedly create lasting memories for players, youth and the whole community and provide an example for the future of multidisciplinary sports."