Former IBA Board member to run for World Boxing Presidency against van der Vorst

Former International Boxing Association (IBA) Board member Elise Seignolle is set to run against Boris van der Vorst for the World Boxing Presidency at the latter body's inaugural Congress.

The Congress is set to take place in Frankfurt from November 24 to 25 and, in addition to the Presidential race, will see elections held for the vice-presidency and places on the World Boxing Executive Board.

Chairs of the Committees for Sport and Competition, Medical and Anti-Doping and Finance and Audit will also be decided.

The United States' Seignolle is running for the leadership role after resigning from the IBA Board of Directors in May this year.

She is experienced in the finance industry and was one of 10 independent directors elected to the IBA Board at its extraordinary Congress in Istanbul in May 2022.

Seignolle was also on the IBA's Finance Committee before stepping down during the Men's World Championships in Tashkent.

She currently serves as director and treasurer of USA Boxing, which was the first national governing body to resign from the IBA to join World Boxing.

Elise Seingolle is challenging founding director Boris van der Vorst for the World Boxing Presidency ©World Boxing

She is challenging founding director of World Boxing van der Vorst who served as President of the Dutch Boxing Federation from 2014 to 2023 and previously unsuccessfully challenged Umar Kremlev for the IBA's top job.

Tomas Cianca Batista of Panama and Australian Dinah Glykidis are two of nine candidates vying for three vice-president vacancies.

They are joined by the Czech Republic's Markéta Vochoska Haindlová, Briton Matt Holt, American Tyson Lee, Karin Mattsson of Sweden, Canada's Ryan O'Shea, Dhany Reyes of Honduras and Mattsson's compatriot Per Axel Sjoholm.

They are all also looking for a spot on the Executive Board in competition with six others for four places.

Australia's Wayne Rose and Hernan Salvo of Argentina are the two candidates for Sport and Competition Committee chair while Rose's countrywoman Julia Felton is the sole applicant for the Finance and Audit Committee position.

A group of six are then competing for Medical and Anti-Doping Committee chair.

World Boxing is attempting to increase gender equality in its elections with at least one male and female to be elected for the Executive Board and vice-president positions ©World Boxing

"Holding open, fair and transparent elections is a central element of World Boxing's commitment to operating to the highest standards of governance," said World Boxing secretary general Simon Toulson.

"The call for candidates has received an excellent response from members and it is a very positive sign to see that all of the major office bearing positions within the organisation will be fairly contested by a diverse range of nominees."

World Boxing has gone through a tumultuous start-up period as it battles with the IBA to be boxing's primary governing body, and the latter has sprung a trap that could spell further trouble.

Shortly after World Boxing was established this year, the IBA trademarked the name "World Boxing" with the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property.

The expelled Olympic body IBA has made no mention of taking legal action but states that it "expects a public apology" for the trademark infringement and insisted that all mentions of "World Boxing" be removed by October 26.

Now that the deadline has passed, insidethegames has contacted the IBA to ascertain what is next in the saga.