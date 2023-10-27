The African Taekwondo Union (ATU) has signed a partnership with the Russian Taekwondo Union (RTU) after a delegation travelled to Moscow.

Both parties signed a deal which has the aim of promoting and developing taekwondo across Africa.

It is sure to be a controversial arrangement due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has seen the country ostracised by large parts of the world.

The ATU also held a working lunch with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) during their visit and eight African countries competed in the Russian Open tournament.

Issaka Ide, the ATU President and a member of the World Taekwondo Council, signed the partnership with RTU counterpart Anatoly Terekhov.

Rodion Plitukhin, the ROC secretary general, was also present alongside the heads of the taekwondo federations of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

The African Taekwondo Union also held a working lunch with the Russian Olympic Committee ©ATU

The ATU group featured members from countries including Niger, Mali, Congo and Algeria.

Competing in the Russian Open has been described as an "extraordinary opportunity" for young African athletes.

"The African Taekwondo Union expressed its gratitude to Anatoly Terekhov for this exceptional cooperation between AFU and RTU, which aims to promote and develop taekwondo in Africa," the AFU said.

"This agreement opens up exciting new prospects for the sport in Africa, strengthening international ties and promoting the growth of taekwondo in the region."