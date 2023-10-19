Budget surplus of more than €3 million likely for 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships

The 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships at Courchevel-Méribel in the French Alps concluded with a provisional budget surplus of more than €3 million (£2.7 million/$3.1 million).

Although the accounts of the Organising Committee have yet to be consolidated, the indications are that the event which took place from February 5 to 19 - yielding the hosts a gold and bronze medal thanks to local hero Alexis Pinturault - now has a tidy sum to be redistributed between the French Ski Federation (FFS) and the hosting venues.

Reports indicate a surplus of between €3 and €3.6 million (£3.1 million/$3.8 million) from a total budget of around €55 million (£48 million/$58 million).

One of the main reasons for the surplus, according to organisers, was the good weather which meant money set aside for items such as snow removal on the slopes did not need to be spent.

The 2023 Alpine Ski World Championships at Courchevel-Méribel, where home skier Alexis Pinturault won a gold and bronze medal, have announced a budget surplus of more than €3million ©Getty Images

"We have saved on budget items such as grooming and snow removal, on hiring instructors to prepare the slopes in the event of a snowstorm," said Bernard Front, President of the Courchevel-Méribel 2023 association which united the two municipalities and FFS, said, as reported by Le Dauphine.

"To clear snow from a 3,000-person grandstand, you need 50 people for eight hours and we had two grandstands.

"But the good weather served our interests well."

Money had also been set aside for the scenario of event cancellations to compensate for the drop in TV and marketing rights just in case - but all races went according to schedule.

Part of the surplus is now likely to be used to help promote two new French sports bids at a time when France has put together what appears an increasingly well-backed proposal for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics centred around Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes' and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

France is also seeking to organise the 2028 Biathlon World Championships.