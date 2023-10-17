Pakistan's Syed Shahid Ali has blasted the "humiliating" visa process required to enter India for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here.

Ali has served as an IOC member since 1996, succeeding his father Syed Wajid Ali in the position.

He was re-elected to continue as a member until he reaches the maximum age limit of 80 at the end of 2026 at the Session in Mumbai.

However, he revealed during the closing stages of the Session that his accompanying guest had endured protracted difficulties obtaining a visa to enter the country, which was staging the event for the first time in 40 years.

"I'll just read you all the last emails that I went through," Ali shared.

"It says the situation seems totally ludicrous and highly humiliating, as if they are exploring some past criminal record or information being persona non grata in some obscure corner of the world.

"I fail to understand, since this is a formal meeting understandably designed by the Indian authorities and the IOC jointly.

"Therefore these conditions seem unfathomable to me.

"My spouse was not granted a visa until the last minute after several months of letters going forwards and backwards, and the IOC was informed throughout the matter."

Pakistan's Syed Shahid Ali claimed visa issues for the IOC Session in Mumbai were the most "embarrassing moment" during his family's history with the IOC ©IOC/YouTube

He claimed it was the most embarrassing moment during his family's ties to the IOC.

"The visa issue started some months ago, and several emails have been going forwards and backwards," he said.

"At the end of the day, the result was that I have been associated since 1959 when my father was a member to have days of Mr Avery Brundage, Lord Killanin, Mr [Juan Antonio] Samaranch, my very dear friend Jacques [Rogge] and now Dr [Thomas] Bach.

"But never have I been as embarrassed as what I've been through."

Ali did earlier praise the host nation for its "impeccable hospitality".

The IOC member in India Nita Ambani has led the Organising Committee for the Session, and received frequent praise from Bach and other senior officials for the staging of the event.

IOC President Thomas Bach hit back at Pakistan's Syed Shahid Ali, claiming "I don’t think it's in the interest of your family if the reasons are being raised which caused these difficulties" ©Getty Images

Bach hit back at Ali, insisting reasons for the visa difficulties would be better remaining private.

"You also know that we have been in close contact with the authorities in India," the German official said.

"I don’t think it's in the interest of your family if the reasons are being raised which caused these difficulties."

Relations between India and Pakistan are tense, mainly due to the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, making the visa process for travel between the countries difficult.

Three wars have been fought since the two countries formed in 1947 after a partition as well as several border skirmishes.

India has declared its interest in hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 for the first time at the Session.