Angola booked their place in the women's handball tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after winning the African qualifier on home soil in Luanda.

The hosts won all three matches in the four-team round-robin event to seal the only Olympic place available at the Pavilhão Multiusos.

They first pipped Senegal 22-21 before a 30-15 success over the Republic of Congo.

In their final match, Angola beat Cameroon 27-21 in what was a straight shootout for Paris qualification.

Cameroon beat Senegal 17-15 after a 21-21 draw with Congo so would have leapfrogged the Angolans with victory.

Angola have now qualified for the Olympics for the eighth time in a row.

Their best finish was seventh at Atlanta 1996.

Angola can now prepare for their eighth Olympic appearance in a row ©Getty Images

The country has won the African Championships a record 15 times, including the last three in a row.

In the last two finals, they defeated Cameroon.

After finishing second, Cameroon will enter one of three global qualification tournaments taking place in April.

This, however, looks set to be a much tougher route to the Games as they chase a debut Olympic appearance.

Four teams have now qualified for the women's handball tournament in Paris, including hosts France.

Norway earned a place as European champions in November while South Korea won the Asian qualifier in August.