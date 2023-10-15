Respect for human rights enshrined in Olympic Charter at IOC Session in Mumbai

Respect for human rights has been enshrined in the Olympic Charter, following amendments approved here on the opening day of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session.

Proposals were revealed by the Executive Board after meeting last month, and passed with just one abstention among the membership.

The first Fundamental Principle of Olympism contains provisions for "respect for internationally recognised human rights and universal fundamental ethical principles within the remit of the Olympic Movement".

The fourth now says "every individual must have access to the practice of sport, without discrimination of any kind in respect of internationally recognised human rights within the remit of the Olympic Movement".

Changes to Rule 40 governing how athletes can interact with their sponsors during the Olympic Games were additionally approved as part of the package, building on the Guidelines of Athlete Expression implemented at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

This features an additional clause which states "all competitors, team officials or other team personnel in the Olympic Games shall enjoy freedom of expression in keeping with the Olympic values and the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, and in accordance with the guidelines determined by the IOC Executive Board".

Changes to Rule 40 allow participants at the Olympics to "enjoy freedom of expression in keeping with the Olympic values and the Fundamental Principles of Olympism" ©Getty Images

Critics from human rights campaign groups have claimed allowing the Executive Board to set guidelines could restrict athletes' ability to speak out about relevant issues.

However, IOC President Thomas Bach hailed the significance of the changes.

"This is a major step in our commitment to the respect for human rights in the Olympic Movement," Bach said.

"With this change to the Olympic Charter, we are also sending a strong message to our stakeholders.

"It marks an important milestone in the IOC’s human rights work."

The IOC's Advisory Committee on Human Rights presented a report of its activities to the Session in Mumbai.

There had been criticism towards the IOC over its handling of human rights concerns related to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Activist Peter Tatchell had planned to use the Session to urge the IOC to prioritise human rights considerations in the awarding of the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics, but says he has been prevented from doing so by the Indian authorities.