Tickets go on sale for Australian Open featuring extra day

Tickets for next year's Australian Open have gone on sale today with the Grand Slam set to increase in size and become a 15-day event.

Melbourne Park is due to host the tournament between January 15 and 28 and the action will begin on a Sunday for the first time.

This is in a bid to reduce pressure on players by ending late night finishes to matches.

This year, Britain's Andy Murray and Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis did not complete their second round match until 4.05am.

"We've listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

Tiley has claimed that Spanish star Rafael Nadal will be back for next year's Australian Open, in an announcement many believe was timed to coincide with the ticket launch.

The two-time winner in Melbourne and 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played since January after suffering a hip injury at this year's Australian Open.

Andy Murray, left, and Thanasi Kokkinakis left court at 4.05am at last year's Australian Open ©Getty Images

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back," Tiley said on The Today Show.

Nadal, however, sought to play back this claim, saying: "I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open.

"I am practicing every day and working hard to come back ASAP."

Next year's Australian Open will include an expanded opening week leading up to the tournament, where fans can access the site to watch qualifying matches and players training.

Kids Tennis Day will see thousands of rackets given to children while the new AO Courtside Bar, a double-storey structure overlooking court six, will open.

"We expect this will quickly become known as the party court," said Tiley.