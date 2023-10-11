China has been thrown out of the team eventing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and replaced with Japan after one of its horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The Chinese finished second at the Olympic qualifier in Millstreet in Ireland in June to qualify for the Games alongside winners Australia.

However, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced that horse Chicko, ridden by Alex Hua Tian, later tested positive for banned substance Altrenogest.

The pair's results have been disqualified which has dropped China into fourth place, allowing Japan to move up from third to second and book a Paris 2024 spot.

Altrenogest is used to suppress or synchronise estrus in horses - where a female is sexually receptive or "on heat".

The FEI said the case was a controlled medication violation so no suspension was handed to Hua Tian, a three-time Olympian who won gold in individual and team eventing at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games which ended on Sunday (October 8).

China will be replaced by Japan in the Paris 2024 team eventing tournament ©Getty Images

However, China has been hit with a fine of CHF1,500 (£1,350/$1,600/€1,500) and costs of CHF2,000 (£1,800/$2,200/€2,000) for the B-sample.

Hosts France, Germany, United States, New Zealand, Britain, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands, Poland and Italy have also qualified for the Paris 2024 team eventing competition alongside Poland and Japan.

Two further spots will be won through the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games between October 26 and 29.

China finished ninth at Tokyo 2020, where Britain won gold.