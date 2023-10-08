Simone Biles won double individual gold on the final day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Antwerp as she claimed the women’s balance beam and floor exercise crowns.

Biles won a record 21st individual World Championship gold in the women’s all-around final at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on Friday (October 6) and added two more to her haul on the second day of individual apparatus finals.

Biles won a fourth World Championship individual gold on the balance beam, which she took with a score of 14.800.

Silver went to China’s Zhou Yaqin with 14.700 points, with the podium completed by Brazilian Rebeca Andrade with 14.300.

Biles then doubled her golden tally for the day in the floor exercise, which she dominated with some impressive tumbling as she scored 14.633 points to win a sixth individual world title in the discipline.

Andrade claimed a second medal of the day with silver after scoring 14.500, with fellow Brazilian Flavia Saraiva winning bronze in 13.966.

In the men’s vault, reigning Commonwealth and European champion on the apparatus, Britain’s Jake Jarman, won a first individual world crown after scoring 15.050.

Khoi Young of the United States finished second with 14.849, with the podium completed by Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi with 14.766.

Reigning world champion Artur Davytan of Armenia finished sixth with 14.549.

Lukas Dauser of Germany won the men’s parallel bars, with the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist earning a first World Championship gold as he triumphed with a score of 15.400.

Silver went to China’s Cong Shi with 15.066 points, with the bronze medal going to Kaito Sugimoto of Japan on 15.00.

The last individual apparatus final was the men’s horizontal bar, with victory going to reigning Olympic champion in the discipline Daiki Hashimoto of Japan.

Hashimoto, who won this year’s individual all-around world title, won a third gold in Antwerp with a score of 15.233.

Croatia’s Tin Srbic took silver with 14.700, with Su Weide of China completing the podium with 14.500.