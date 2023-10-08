Several major karate events are set to head to China over the next two years with the Asian Karate Federation (AKF) aiming to make the country a "powerhouse" in the sport.

The AKF has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Karate Association (CKF).

World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós attended the signing ceremony that was staged before competition got underway at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The MoU was signed by AKF President and WKF vice-president Major General Nasser Alrazooqi and CKA President Zhang Zhi.

It is hoped that the agreement will further promote and develop karate in China with four events expected to be held there from January 2024 to December 2025.

The tournaments include the East Asian Karate Championships, Asian Senior Karate Championship, and Asian Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Karate Championships.

Olympic bronze medallist Li Gong, left, is one of China's biggest karate stars ©Getty Images

"The organisation of these major events aims to further develop karate in China, as a major powerhouse of the sport in the continent," a statement from the WKF read.

"Karate has gained tremendous traction and reputation in China since the establishment of the Chinese Karate Association, especially at the grassroot level."

Two competitors from China participated in the karate competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with Li Gong claiming bronze in the women ‘s kumite over-61 kilograms category.

Espinós said he had high hopes for the development of the sport in China with karate included on the programme at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

"The progress of karate in China over the last few years has been outstanding and now, with the celebration of these four major events in the next two years, I am convinced that karate will further confirm its status as a popular and spectacular sport for the Chinese audience," said Espinós.

"I want to congratulate the AKF and its President Major General Nasser Alrazooqi and the CKA and its President Zhang Zhi for successfully developing karate in their areas of influence."