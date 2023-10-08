China’s Yang Shu’an has been elected President of the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC), it has been announced.

The EAOC is made up of eight countries – China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Macau, China, Mongolia, North Korea, South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Shu’an was elected to lead the organisation during the recent East Asian Youth Games held in Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar.

Shu’an is a senior figure in Chinese sport.

Among the roles he currently holds are vice-president of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC).

Shu’an was also vice-president of the Organising Committee for last year’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

On the eve of the Winter Olympics opening in the Chinese capital, he attracted international attention when he told a press conference that foreign athletes that they may face punishment for speech that is "against the Olympic spirit".

Shu'an added, "Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected.

"Any behaviour or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment."

China’s Yang Shu’an was elected during the East Asian Youth Games in Mongolia ©OCA

Shu’an had served in a similar role when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympic and Paralympics.

In between those roles, Shu’an served as Executive President of the Organising Committee for the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.

Earlier in his career, he was vice-president and secretary general of the Chinese Badminton Association and Chinese Table Tennis Association secretary, director and director general of various departments at the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport of China.

Additionally, he was vice-president and Deputy President of the International Table Tennis Association and Council member at the Badminton World Federation.

A total of 842 athletes from seven countries from the East Asia region participated in the East Asian Youth Games, showcasing their skills and talent.

Only North Korea failed to attend.

The event was a huge success thanks to more than 1,200 volunteers, 130 international-level judges and technical staff working tirelessly to ensure the event ran smoothly.

They had been opened by International Olympic Committee member and Mongolian National Olympic Committee President Battushig Batbold.