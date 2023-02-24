The International School Sport Federation (ISF) has confirmed dates for six of its events in the 2023-2024 year, starting with the World School Futsal Championships in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Competition is due to be held from Tuesday (October 10) until October 16, with 19 male and 10 female teams entering.

A series of events are then planned next year in the build-up to the ISF Gymnasiade in Bahrain.

Serbia is also due to host the ISF World School Volleyball Championships from April 19 to 29, followed by two events in the next month with the World School Cross Country Championships in Kenya's capital Nairobi from May 10 to 15 and the Football World Cup in the Chinese city of Salian from May 17 to 27.

The ISF World School Basketball Championships is scheduled to be held in Macau from June 23 to July 4.

Bahrain is due to host the ISF Gymnasiade, billed as the largest multi-sport event for athletes aged 16 to 18, from October 23 to 31.

Twenty-five sports are set to be on the programme at the Gymnasiade.

Educational programmes are planned alongside each event through the ISF Academy.

The ISF has also revealed plans to stage a new World Teachers Games on dates to be decided, featuring sports, workshops and conferences for physical education teachers.