Former Polish Olympic Committee (PKOL) President Andrzej Kraśnicki has been awarded the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Order of Merit at the General Assembly here.

Kraśnicki stepped down as head of the PKOL in April, having held the role since 2010.

He was a key figure in Poland being awarded the 2023 European Games in Kraków and the Małopolska region, and led the PKOL for much of the preparatory period.

Kraśnicki is also a member of the EOC Executive Committee and Association of National Olympic Committees Executive Council.

He received the organisation's highest honour which recognises contributions to the Olympic Movement on day two of the General Assembly.

His career in sports administration dates back to 1985 as President of the PKOL's Poznań Regional Committee, and he is also a former Polish Minister of Sport.

EOC Coordination Commission for the European Games chair Hasan Arat praised Kraśnicki for his achievements within sport.

Poland was awarded the 2023 European Games under Andrzej Kraśnicki's Presidency of the PKOL ©Getty Images

"Thanks to your involvement in the Olympic Movement, Poland and Polish sport has been able to consolidate its position on the international stage," the Turkish official said.

"Your efforts and diplomatic skills enabled Poland to host the successful third edition of the European Games in Kraków-Małopolska earlier this year.

"You and your team succeeded in building a coalition that was able to bring this project to fruition with funding from the Polish Government, thus benefiting sport and sports infrastructure throughout the country.

"Last week we saw Poland express their interest in hosting a future Olympic Games.

"This is a direct result of the positive impact you have had on sport in your country.

"Throughout your long career in the service of sport you have earned numerous awards, distinctions from Polish and international organisations and heads of state.

"It is an honour for the EOC to add their highest distinction to this list."

Spanish Olympic Committee President Alejandro Blanco, left, received the IOC Climate Action Award ©EOC

Spanish Olympic Committee President Alejandro Blanco received the International Olympic Committee's Climate Action Award from its President Thomas Bach on the second day too.

A report was given by organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics, who outlined operational plans for National Olympic Committees travelling to the French capital next year.

The General Assembly concluded with reports from the Olympic Refuge Foundation, The Olympic Partner Programme member Deloitte, the chair of the EOC's European Union (EU) and International Relations Commission José Manuel Araújo, EU Brussels office director Folker Hellmund, Medical and Anti-Doping Commission chair Klaus Steinbach and World Anti-Doping Agency director for the European office and Olympic movement relations Sébastien Gillot.

Next year's EOC General Assembly was awarded to Romania's capital Budapest, and the elective 2025 General Assembly to Frankfurt in Germany.