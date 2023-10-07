Xbox and Special Olympics' Gaming for Inclusion tournament to be held in November

Xbox, the popular gaming service from Microsoft, has announced November dates for this year's Gaming for Inclusion tournament.

The yearly tournament is part of a partnership with Special Olympics to celebrate inclusion.

A virtual rocket League event will be held on November 11, with participants getting a chance to game with National Football League (NFL) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars on November 18.

Los Angeles is set to stage the in-person event.

"Xbox is honored to further our commitment to create inclusive gaming experiences for everyone by partnering with Special Olympics as they bring the Gaming for Inclusion esports tournament to life again this year," says Jenn Panattoni, head of Xbox social impact.

"Xbox works year-round to bring intentional, inclusive practices and accessible features to everything we do—but the Gaming for Inclusion tournament provides a moment for us, along with the Special Olympics communities, to remember what gaming is all about: play."

Last month, a Microsoft Experience Center hosted three Special Olympics athletes for a shoutcaster training workshop.

Excited to share that @Xbox’s third annual Gaming for Inclusion tournament is around the corner, and this year they’re continuing their partnership with the @SpecialOlympics to bring inclusive gaming experiences to everyone. https://t.co/mJVHfcq4SA — Chris Capossela (@chriscapossela) October 2, 2023

Improv sessions to help develop commentary skills was part of the workshop.

To encourage gaming within the community, the company is promoting games created by people with disabilities.

Some of the titles of the Xbox Game Pass Gaming & Disability community collection include Halo Infinite, Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Solitude.

"We are thrilled that for the third year in a row Xbox and Microsoft are bringing our athletes and Unified partners together for Gaming for Inclusion," said Mary Davis, chief executive of Special Olympics.

"Our goal is to digitize the movement for our athletes by removing barriers and expanding our reach through digital technology.

"Gaming for Inclusion is a powerful example of how organizations can come together to leverage their unique strengths to meet an urgent need and provide critical platforms for people with intellectual disabilities.

"While oftentimes esports and gaming is a faceless activity, events like Gaming for Inclusion is innovative by showing the world that people with intellectual disabilities are leading the way when given the opportunity."

The inaugural Gaming for Inclusion event was held in 2021.