Valencia City Council has approved the creation of an Organising Committee for the 2026 Gay Games, featuring representation from local, regional and Spanish Governments.

The city was awarded the Gay Games for the first time in 2021, and the initial plan had been for it to be organised by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) advocacy groups in Valencia.

However, following a change of administration at the Council, the Organising Committee is due to include representation from the three tiers of Government and the Diversitas Valencia collective which brings together different LGBTQ+ groups.

The Council has also initiated other entities required for the Games such as a Technical Committee and a Steering Committee, and agreed to communicate plans with Spain's Higher Sports Council.

Socialist Councillor Javier Mateo has criticised the plans, insisting LGBTQ+ advocacy groups should be responsible with overseeing the Gay Games and accused the Mayor María José Catalá of "putting the Games at risk because of [the People's Party's] desire to control the event", as reported by Valencia Plaza.

However, Councilor for Sports Rocio Gil claimed the approval of an Organising Committee was an important landmark for preparations.

The Gay Games was last held in Paris in 2018, and seeks to promote equality for all and respect for the LGBTQ+ community ©Getty Images

"Today we take another step in celebrating the Gay Games in the city of Valencia," he said, as reported by Superdeporte.

"The possibility of creating an Organising Committee to hold these Games was approved at the 2021 Governing Board and today we have complied, we have followed this path on which we have been working and we have promoted the creation of this Organising Committee, which will be made up of three administrations and the collective, which will be present through the Diversitas València Foundation, an important part in the realisation of these Games."

The quadrennial Gay Games is due to be held this year from November 3 to 11 in Hong Kong and the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Hong Kong had been due to serve as the sole host for the 11th edition of the multi-sport event last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19, with Guadalajara added as a co-host.

Dates of May 31 to June 6 have been decided for the 2026 edition.

The Federation of Gay Games seek to use its flagship event to promote equality for all and respect for the LGBTQ+ community.