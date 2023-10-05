Xinjiang boxer Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan secured men's under-80kg gold ©Getty Images

Xinjiang boxer Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan struck gold for China on the concluding night of boxing competition at the Asian Games here where Uzbekistan finished with a flourish of titles.

Tuohetaerbieke stunned Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial with a comeback victory in the men’s under-80 kilogram final at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

According to information from Hangzhou 2022, Tuohetaerbieke trains at a club in the "Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region".

The Chinese Government has faced strong criticism of its treatment of Uyghur Muslins in Xinjiang that led to a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics from several Western nations.

A United Nations report, published in August last year, found "serious human rights violations" against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, although Beijing rejected this as a "politicised document that ignores the facts".

The Chinese crowd helped Tuohetaerbieke to come from behind to defeat Olympic bronze medallist Marcial.

Both boxers traded blows in a brilliant final before Tuohetaerbieke responded to losing the first round to emerge victorious to the delight of the spectators.

"This has been my dream for a long time,” said Tuohetaerbieke who has also qualified for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan, right, delighted the Chinese crowd with his comeback triumph against Filipino Olympic bronze medallist Eumir Marcial, right ©Getty Images
"When I first went abroad to compete, there were some boxers who didn't think too highly of Chinese boxing.

"At that time I fought them very hard.

"My coach at the time would say if you don't fight hard, he would throw in the towel, which would mean giving up.

"I was quite bitter about it then.

"Now, I'm starting to feel that my dream is slowly being realised."

Tuohetaerbieke was not the only Chinese winner on the night as Yang Liu overcame Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in the women’s under-66kg final.

There was also a gold for Chinese Taipei’s double world champion Lin Yu-ting who swept aside Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova to claim the women’s under-57kg crown.

But the evening of boxing belonged to Uzbekistan who captured a hat-trick of titles.

Abdumali Khalokov celebrates after winning one of Uzbekistan's three boxing golds ©Getty Images
Abdumali Khalokov was the most emphatic winner as Shudai Harada was on the receiving end of a barrage of punches before the Japanese team threw in the towel after the referee’s third standing count in the men’s under-57kg gold-medal match.

Olympic champions Hasanboy Dusmatov and Bakhodir Jalolov also triumphed, winning the respective men’s under-51kg and men’s over-92kg titles.

There was a bizarre finish to the men’s cycling road race as Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko allowed compatriot Yevgeniy Fedorov to cross the finish line first.

The Kazakh cyclists went into the final straight with a five minutes and 42 seconds lead over the rest of the field.

It looked set to be a thrilling fight to the finish only for Fedorov to ease over the finish line in 4hr 25min 29sec, with Lutsenko closely following before they embraced each other.

"We tried to reach the finish line together," said Lutsenko, who was the reigning road race champion and won men’s time trial gold earlier this week.

"Towards the end of the race, we made more of an effort to secure medals for Kazakhstan.

"There was no competition between the two of us.

"The goal was to secure the gold medal for our country."

China overcame Japan in a thrilling women's basketball final in Hangzhou ©Getty Images
Japan enjoyed a great day of wrestling action, winning all three of the women’s freestyle categories.

Remina Yoshimoto struck 50kg gold, Akari Fujinami claimed the 53kg title and Tsugumi Sakurai secured the 57kg crown.

The men’s Greco Roman wrestling titles went to Iranians Mohammadhadi Saravi and Amin Mizazadeh in the respective 97kg and 130kg divisions.

Japan also tasted karate success as Kazumasa Moto and Kiyou Shimizu won the respective men’s and women’s individual kata crowns, while the kumite golds went to Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Azhikanov in the men’s under-75kg category and China’s Li Qiaoqiao in the women’s under-68kg.  

Ju-jitsu competition got underway today, with success for Margarita Ochoa of the Philippines in the women’s under-48kg category, Khaled Al-Shehi of the United Arab Emirates in the under-62kg and Nurzhan Batyrbekov of Kazakhstan in the under-69kg. 

Handball finals were also held today with Japan defeating South Korea 29-19 to claim women’s gold before Qatar overcame Bahrain 32-25 to clinch the men’s title.

There was double delight for Malaysia in squash as Ng Eain Yow and Subramaniam Sivasangari won the respective men’s and women’s singles golds.

Malaysia were denied a third gold when Aifa Azman and Mohd Syafiq Kamal were down 11-10, 11-10 to Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Sandhu in the mixed doubled final.

India won both the women’s and men’s team compound archery titles, beating Chinese Taipei and South Korea respectively.

Athletics competition came to a close with the men’s and women’s marathon finals.

China’s He Jie was roared home to a time of 2:13:02 in the men’s event before Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba clocked 2:26:14 for the women’s crown.

Chinese Taipei secured a roller skating double as Liu Chiao-Hsi and Wang Yu-Chun won the respective women’s and men’s inline freestyle speed slalom finals.

There was all-Japanese soft tennis mixed doubles final where Toshiki Uematsu and Noa Takahashi triumphed 5-3 against Riku Uchida and Tomomi Shimuita.

China beat Japan 74-72 to win the women’s basketball title, while the hosts continued their dragon boat dominance by both the women’s and men’s 500m straight races.