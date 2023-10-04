Next year's Olympic venue near Paris is set to host the season-ending International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup from tomorrow.

The Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, located around 30 kilometres east of Paris in the department of Seine-et-Marne, is a newly-built facility on the site of an old course which is due to host rowing, canoe and kayak competitions during the Olympics and Paralympics.

The ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup is its third test event in the space of two months following on from the World Rowing Under-19 Championships from August 2 to 6 and the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup from August 30 to September 1.

Although not a direct qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics, some National Federations are using the World Cup in Paris as part of the allocation process of already secured quota places in canoe slalom.

The end of the World Cup season follows on from the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships held at the London 2012 Olympics venue at Lee Valley last month.

Titles are available in the men's and women's canoe, kayak and kayak cross categories, with the last of the five events on the circuit offering double points, meaning 120 rather than the usual 60 can be claimed by the winner.

Although she only won the K1 title at the World Championships, Australia's Jessica Fox leads the women's canoe and kayak standings.

Her 214 points in the C1 puts her 38 clear of Germany's Elena Lilik and 61 ahead of Ukraine's Viktoriia Us in the standings, but in the K1 her 188 points give her an advantage of just three over Lilik and 26 over Klaudia Zwolińska of Poland.

Australia's Jessica Fox leads the women's canoe and kayak World Cup standings going into the final event of the season at Vaires-sur-Marne ©Getty Images

Fox has won three of the four C1 events and two of the four K1 competitions this season.

Although he does not have a win to his name, Slovakia's Matej Beňuš leads the men's C1 with 192 points, followed by Slovenian duo Luka Božič and Olympic and world champion Benjamin Savšek, who have 178 and 157 respectively.

Czech Republic's Vít Přindiš tops the men's K1 standings by just one point ahead of Italy's Giovanni De Gennaro with their totals of 194 and 193 respectively, and newly-crowned world champion Joe Clarke of Britain is third on 173.

Three-time back-to-back kayak cross world champion Clarke leads the standings in the discipline set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 with 167 points to the 140 of Jan Rohrer and 107 of fellow Swiss athlete Dimitri Marx.

Italy's Stefanie Horn with 140 leads Britain's world champion Kimberley Woods by 21 and Brazil's Ana Sátila by 36.

Competition is due to start tomorrow with men's and women's canoe and kayak heats, followed by semi-finals and finals on Friday (October 6) and Saturday (October 7).

Kayak cross events are scheduled to conclude the World Cup final on Sunday (October 8).