ICC Men's Cricket World Cup set to open in India with rematch of 2019 final between England and New Zealand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup is set to begin tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a re-match of the epic 2019 final, when England defeated New Zealand.

The match had ended with scores level and after the super over ended in a tie, England won on the boundary countback rule.

For this year's tournament, each squad is set to call on seven members of the group which played in 2019, but a hip injury has cast doubts over the availability of England's inspirational all-rounder Ben Stokes for the opening match.

Stokes had been voted man of the match after the final at Lord's in London after scoring 84 not out as England equalled New Zealand's total of 241.

Although New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson scored 54 against Pakistan and 37 against South Africa in warm up matches, he is also set to sit out the encounter to continues recovery from surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

New Zealand are hopeful he will play a significant part later in the tournament.

“For him to be given a shot, to be given a chance to play in the World Cup at some point is really a testament to the work that he's put in,” New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said this week.

The opening match of this year's Cricket World Cup be a re-match of the final four years ago which ended with England beating New Zealand ©Getty Images

India won the last tournament played on their home soil in 2011 when Sachin Tendulkar was their supreme star.

They are set to open their 2023 campaign against Australia on Sunday (October 8) in Delhi, although their warm ups against England and The Netherlands were both abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Australia are the tournament's most successful team having lifted the trophy on five occasions and defeated Pakistan in a high scoring final tune up in Hyderabad.

Glenn Maxwell top scored with 77 as they reached 351 for 7.

An unbeaten half-century from Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne’s 40, suggested that Australia's batting has run into form at the right time as they seek to win the title for the fifth time in seven tournaments.

After Australia, India’s World Cup schedule is due to continue against Afghanistan before meeting their neighbours and arch rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Many were unhappy that the match was re-scheduled, one of nine changes announced in August, less than two months before the tournament was set to begin.

Sachin Tendulkar was part of the last Indian team to lift the World Cup trophy in 2011 ©Getty Images

On October 7, Afghanistan play Bangladesh in the first all Asian encounter in Dharamsala.

In the last week, both sides defeated Sri Lanka in warm up matches in Guwahati.

An unbeaten 68 from skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz saw Bangladesh home by seven wickets with eight overs to spare.

Afghanistan won against the same opponents by six wickets with almost four overs in hand.

Their highlight was a second wicket partnership of 214 shared by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made 119 retired out and Rahmat Shah who hit 93.

Since they first took part in 1992, South Africa have never lifted the Cricket World Cup, but they are unbeaten in one day international series in the calendar year of 2023.

Their opening match is due to be in Delhi on Saturday (October 7) against the 1996 champions Sri Lanka, winners of the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

Glenn Maxwell struck 77 for five-time World Cup winners Australia in their final warm up match against Pakistan ©Getty Images

"One thing we have never lacked as South Africans is belief, so going into the tournament we do believe we can win it,” South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said.

"We’ve got the players to do so, so hopefully we can make our first final and win this competition,It’s going to be hard but it’s going to be really enjoyable,"

The Netherlands are making their fourth appearance at the ICC World Cup finals after a remarkable performance from Logan Van Beek who hit 30 runs in the super over to defeat West Indies at the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

Their first match, against Pakistan in Hyderabad is set for Friday (October 6).

All 48 matches will be transmitted across the world by the ICC's global partner Disney Star.

In India, the commentary will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kanada.

Additional coverage of the tournament is also to be offered on the ICC’s Facebook and Instagram and Whats App social media channels and individual player highlights are also set to be available for the first time.

Final preparations for the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup are taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ©Getty Images

It will be the first men's Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India, who with other countries on the Indian subcontinent had co-hosted the event in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The tournament will feature 10 countries taking place in 10 different stadiums.

Each country will play each other once in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Originally, the competition was to be played in February and March this year.

But, in July 2020, it was announced that that the tournament would be moved to October and November as a result of the qualification schedule being disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total prize fund of $10million (£8.2million/€9.5 million) is on offer.

Of that, $4million (£3.3 million/€3.8 million) will go to the side which lifts the trophy at the final in Ahmedabad, scheduled for November 19.

There could be good news for the sport during the tournament with the International Olympic Committee widely expected to announce during its Session in Mumbai, due to take place between October 15 and 17, that cricket will be added to the programme at Los Angeles 2028.