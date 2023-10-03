Japan won the men’s team title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after edging out defending champions China by 1.8 points.

Japan’s line-up of Kenta Chiba, Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Kazuki Minami and Kaito Sugimoto topped the standings at Antwerp in Belgium with 255.594.

Japan recorded the highest score on three pieces of apparatus - the pommel horse with 41.532, the uneven bars with 44.432 and the high bar with 41.932.

Victory saw Japan win a world team title for the first time since 2015, with China settling for second with a total of 253.794.

China’s line-up consisted of Liu Yang, Su Weide, Sun Wei, Lin Chaopan and You Hao, and they recorded the highest score on the rings apparatus with a total of 43.832.

Yul Moldauer was part of the United States line-up that claimed a first team medal at an Olympics or World Championships since 2014 ©Getty Images

Bronze went to the US who claimed a first team medal at an Olympics or World Championships since 2014, as they finished on 252.428.

The US line-up consisted of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Yul Moldauer, Frederick Richard and Khoi Young, and the team recorded the highest score on the floor apparatus of 42.698.

Fourth place went to Britain with a total of 249.461, while the nation also recorded the highest vault score with 44.599, while Switzerland rounded out the top five with a total of 244.426.

The women’s team final is due to take centre stage at the Antwerp Sportpaleis tomorrow, with the United States, featuring Simone Biles, looking to win a record-breaking seventh consecutive world team crown.