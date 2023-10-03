Saudi club refuse to play in Iran after bust of assassinated general appears by pitch

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad refused to play an Asian Champions League clash with Iran's Sepahan after a bust of assassinated general Qasem Soleimani was placed next to the pitch.

The Group C match at Naghsh-e Jahn Stadium in Isfahan in Iran was cancelled after Al-Ittihad did not leave the dressing room, despite 60,000 fans already being in the ground.

A statement by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the situation would now be reviewed.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas division of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, was killed in 2020 following an American drone strike in Baghdad.

He was designated as a terrorist by Saudi Arabia in 2018 with the Sunni nation accusing him and their Shia rival of orchestrating attacks on shipping and oil facilities.

The two countries have endured a strained relationship for decades, with both jostling for influence in the region and diplomatic ties often breaking down.

Saudi Arabian teams had only agreed to play in Iran again this season following a ban that was in place since 2016.

This followed an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Iranian capital Tehran.

Fans in the Naghsh-e Jahn Stadium reacted angrily to the cancellation of the match ©Getty Images

Al Nassr were the first Saudi club to resume playing in Iran last month, when they beat Tehran side Persepolis 2-0 in a Champions League clash.

"The AFC Champions League 2023-2024 Group C match between Sepahan FC and Al Ittihad FC, which was scheduled to take place at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, has been cancelled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances," the AFC said.

"The AFC reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved.

"This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees."

Al-Ittihad, based in Jeddah, are the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League which has generated headlines for the huge sums its clubs have been offering to try and attract some of the world's best players.

The club signed French stars Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, and Liverpool's Fabinho, before the start of the season.

After the cancellation, Al-Ittihad said it would follow up on the reasons why the match did not go ahead and asked the AFC to preserve its rights.