New MCC President Nicholas warns of need for change

Cricketer and television presenter Mark Nicholas has marked the beginning of his one-year term as President of the influential Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) by warning that the club’s special place in cricket could be in danger.

Earlier this year, some Australian players were verbally abused in the pavilion after the controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s, the London headquarters of MCC.

"It was infuriating, because it fuels a fire," Nicholas said, as reported by The Telegraph.

"There’s no other ground that allows players to walk through the main viewing area of the members’ pavilion. It’ll only take one more incident like this and it’ll never happen again."

Nicholas has also suggested that the longest standing fixture played at Lord's should be relocated.

Exclusive fee paying public schools Eton and Harrow first met at Lord's in 1805, before MCC moved to its present premises, but in recent years there have been calls for a venue change.

Eton's match with Harrow has been part of the Lord's calendar since 1805 ©Getty Images

"So many of the club’s founding fathers were Eton and Harrow boys, and they just wanted a cricket ground to play their games on, perfectly reasonable, but times change," Nicholas added.

The fixture is set to remain until 2027 after protests from members including retired cricket broadcaster Henry Blofeld.

"You've got to remember that tradition has mattered, but it's not so relevant now, my guess is that the game will move away from here,” Nicholas explained.

Until the late 1960s, other public schools’ matches were also played on the ground.

Future England captain and MCC President, Colin Cowdrey made his first Lord's appearance in the 1946 Tonbridge against Clifton match, but the fixture is no longer played on the ground.

Many have criticised the MCC for allowing the Eton v Harrow match at the expense of giving wider access ©Getty Images

Although privately educated at Bradfield College, Nicholas has been a driving force behind the Chance to Shine charity and MCC's Spirit of Cricket events since 2005.

These offer opportunities for children at schools where cricket is not on the curriculum.

Chance to Shine's last report said it had worked with 563,012 young people in 2021 to 2022.

"Our original ethos was that it wasn’t what kids could do for cricket, it was what cricket could do for kids," Nicholas added.

"It would be good to move that on now and to do it through the MCC would be a great thing, I’ve felt for a long time that the MCC needs something to shout about from the rooftops."

MCC was however condemned by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report earlier this year.

"The 'home of cricket' is still a home principally for men," the report said.

Although MCC was founded in 1787, women were not allowed to become members until 1998 and Clare Connor is the only female President so far.

"I thought the ICEC report was hard, particularly on the MCC. It’s easy to pick on historic fixtures and egg-and-bacon ties and hammer away, but I think we’re a bit more than that, actually, I think we’re a lot more than that," Nicholas responded.

Mark Nicholas has been a leading figure in encouraging cricket for children through Chance to Shine and the MCC's Spirit of Cricket programmes ©Getty Images

"There are areas that need focus, but cricket is a much more inclusive game that it is sometimes given credit for, it’s quite a kind game, in many ways," Nicholas added.

He is now a leading cricket broadcaster but played first class cricket for Hampshire and led the county to four one-day trophies and also skippered the England A team in Zimbabwe.

He succeeded actor Stephen Fry as MCC President and is expected to announce his own successor next year.

Previous incumbents have included Prince Philip and even former Prime Ministers Sir Alec Douglas Home and Stanley Baldwin.