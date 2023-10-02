The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has reported "record-breaking" engagement with this year's men's World Cup held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

FIBA said it recorded 20 billion impressions and 480 million engagements across all platforms as the tournament was staged by three countries for the first time.

This includes broadcast, digital, social media and those in attendance at the World Cup with the figure tripling the number announced after the 2019 World Cup in China.

On social media, FIBA said engagement quadrupled with the number reaching more than 4.5 billion.

The @FIBA and @FIBAWC accounts attracted 4.5 million new followers between the competition's draw and the final on September 10 which saw Germany defeat Serbia 83-77.

More than 16 million users are said to have accessed the World Cup's official website, while FIBA said the mobile app reached the milestone of a million downloads.

The tournament was broadcast to 190 countries with FIBA reporting a 15 per cent increase in viewers.

In Germany, the final attracted an audience of nearly six million as the country won the World Cup for the first time.

FIBA said this year's tournament was the biggest World Cup held to date ©Getty Images

More than 700,000 people watched matches in person during the tournament.

"We are very proud and extremely satisfied with the fact that this was the most followed FIBA Basketball World Cup ever and attracted those record levels of engagement," said FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

"Our biggest-ever event showcased the sport like never before and it underlined that the global appetite for basketball is growing more strongly than ever.

"Both the existing fans and the millions of new fans that we attracted during the tournament enjoyed some amazing basketball and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their support.

"We also appreciate the amazing work of our partners in helping to deliver a competition that will be remembered for a very long time.

"However, we don't stop here, and we're already looking forward to breaking more new ground at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar."