Poland has become the latest country to join the race for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

President Andrzej Duda announced his country's intentions to bid for the Games after the successful hosting of the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games.

The European nation joins the likes of Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, and India, who are all interested in staging the Games in 13 years.

"I would like to announce, after consultations with the Polish Olympic Committee, with the Minister of Sport, and with the Government, that our ambition and intention is to start efforts to organise the Summer Olympic Games in 2036," Duda said.

"In this matter, I will forward a letter to the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, which will be handed to him by the President of the Polish Olympic Committee, Radosław Piesiewicz, during the meeting to be held on October 6."

Poland has never hosted the Olympics before.

The country was unsuccessful in its bid for the Winter Games in 2006 in Zakopane and 2022 in Kraków.

Poland also tried its luck with the Youth Olympics, losing the 2014 edition to Nanjing.

If they win the bid, Warsaw will host the quadrennial event.

"Mr. President, thank you on behalf of Polish sports associations and all Polish sport for giving us such an opportunity," Polish Olympic Committee President Radosław Piesiewicz said.

"Today we see how Polish sport is changing, we also see how much money is allocated for its development.

"This year alone, three billion, eight hundred million, was transferred to sports associations, which is a guarantee for further strong development.

The next three hosts of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been decided, starting with Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032.

Milan-Cortina has been awarded the rights to stage the Winter Games in 2026.

The IOC's Future Host Commission will be responsible for identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.

The 2036 hosts will be the second to be selected under the new procedure, following Brisbane 2032.

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has supported Poland's announcement and commended the nation for successfully hosting the third edition of the European Games earlier this year.

"It was a great honour to serve as Chair of the European Olympic Committees’ Coordination Commission for the European Games Krakow Malopolska 2023," Hasan Arat, EOC Executive Committee member and chair of the Coordination Commission for the European Games, said.

"Our Polish friends have already successfully demonstrated they have what it takes to organise big international sporting events of the highest quality.

"Many future Olympians qualified for the Games in Krakow and the Malopolska region earlier this year.

"From everything the EOC saw there, Poland is well qualified to host the Olympic Games too."