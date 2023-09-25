DOSB to hold forums to get views on whether Germany should bid to host future Olympics and Paralympics

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is to hold a series of forums to give members of the public the chance to have their say on whether the country should bid to host a future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The dialogue forums are taking place under the heading "Your Ideas, Your Games" and are aiming to understand under what conditions the country could apply to host the Olympics and Paralympics.

Leipzig is due to host the first forum on Saturday (September 30), with others set to follow in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, and finally Düsseldorf in Switzerland, representing the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Explaining the reason for holding the forums DOSB chief executive Torsten Burmester said: "In dialogue with the population, we want to listen early and take seriously the concerns of the population in Leipzig regarding the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Germany.

"With a view to Leipzig’s failed bid for the 2012 Summer Games, we want to discuss what has changed since then and what added value the Olympics can offer for Leipzig, but also for Germany."

The programme for the first forum, which is due to be staged at the Alte Handelsbörse, includes information on the current process and an on-stage discussion with participants including Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung and DOSB vice-president Kerstin Holze.

Visitors will have a chance to take part in moderated discussion groups at the various exhibition stands, with topics including sport, economy, society and sustainability.

The DOSB held a series of online discussions about a possible future Olympic and Paralympic bid throughout August and September ©DOSB

Questions including "Are the 2036 Olympic Games an opportunity or a risk for Germany?" and "What added values to the citizens of Leipzig want?" are set to be discussed.

Leipzig’s Mayor Jung said: "I am pleased that the people of Leipzig are being involved right from the start in the process of a pan-German Olympic bid, but also in the further conception and discussion surrounding a pan-German Olympic bid.

"I am convinced that the end result will be an internationally competitive and sustainable concept for Germany."

The results from the forthcoming dialogue forums are set to be included as part of the Frankfurt Declaration and will represent social guidelines for a possible bid for the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Frankfurt Declaration is set to be presented at the DOSB general meeting on December 2.

Throughout August and September, the DOSB held a series of online discussions which they hoped would boost a future German Olympic and Paralympic bid.

At the DOSB General Assembly last year, delegates approved a future Olympic and Paralympics bid.

They are understood to be looking at a potential bid for the 2036 or 2040 Summer Olympics and Paralympics or the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2038 or 2042.