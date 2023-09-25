Haggerty to continue as ITF President for third term

David Haggerty of the United States was re-elected as the President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) at its Annual General Meeting in Cancun on Sunday.

The International Olympic Committee member is set to serve a four-year term from 2023 to 2027 after defeating Germany’s Dietloff von Arnim to the top job.

This will be his third term as President with him first taking over in 2015.

He received 318 votes out of 436 cast, winning by a majority of more than 70 per cent.

"I’d like to thank the ITF membership for placing their faith in me for a further term," Haggerty said.

"Our long-term sustainable growth strategy, ITF 2024, has resulted in the ITF’s funding for tennis development nearly doubling in just a few years since its introduction.

"I very much look forward to working alongside our Executive and Board to review and refresh our strategy for this next phase.

"We will ensure we place the ITF’s competitions on a strong footing and continue to fuel investment in the global development of our game to deliver the ITF’s mission of tennis for future generations."

Dietloff von Arnim of Germany, in picture, could not stop David Haggerty from winning again ©Getty Images

The 66-year-old, who succeeded Association of Summer Olympic International Federations chief Francesco Ricci Bitti in 2015, defeated Anil Khanna of India, Dave Miley of Ireland, and Ivo Kaderka of the Czech Republic to continue in his second term.

His tenure came under fire with the introduction of the new format of Davis Cup, changing it from the best-of-five-set matches to an 18-team event staged in one week at the end of the season.

Kosmos, led by former Spanish footballer Gerrard Pique, had invested in the new Davis Cup format before the 25-year deal was cut short earlier this year.

Apart from the Presidential elections, the AGM also saw 14 candidates elected to the Board until 2027.

A total of 28 candidates stood for election with Brazilian Rafael Westrupp bagging the most number of votes with 344.

Other Board members include Brian Hainline of the United States, Lionel Ollinger of France, Tunisian Salma Mouelhi Guizani, Bulat Utemuratov of Kazakhstan, Canadian Jack Graham, Nao Kawatei of Japan, Philip Mok of Hong Kong, Dutchman Roger Davids, David Rawlinson of Britain, Von Arnim, Carlos Bravo of Costa Rica, Swede Åsa Hedin, Jordi Tamayo De Winne of Spain.