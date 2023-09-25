Khushal Malakszai has been left angry over the lack of training opportunities for Afghanistan's volleyball team at Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

Head of the Afghanistan women's volleyball delegation Khushal Malakszai has been left furious at the quality of training facilities here at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games that has left the squad unable to prepare properly.

It is the first time Afghanistan has been represented by a women's team at the continental event but there are concerns within the camp that they will not be able to perform to their best.

Malakzai claims that the team has not been able to practice on court since arriving in China last Thursday (September 21).

 "We still haven’t been able to train," he said, as reported by Reuters.

"We need to have them training with the ball.

"I don't know why they can't have training for an hour or two when they have all these facilities.

Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium is set to stage women's volleyball matches at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©OCA
Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium is set to stage women's volleyball matches at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©OCA

"If they're not training on the court, then it's like starting from zero."

The women's volleyball competition at Hangzhou 2022 is due to start on Saturday (September 30) and sees Afghanistan in Pool D with Japan, Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong. 

Malakzai said they had been allocated just one training session two days before the first match, with fixtures scheduled to take place at the Deqing Sports Centre Gymnasium and Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium.

This differs from the norm of teams being able to practice in regulation facilities multiple times, often daily, before an event.

Female sport in Afghanistan is suffering hugely under Taliban rule which forbids women to participate at all.

All of Afghanistan's 17 female athletes have travelled to the Games from abroad and separately from the male competitors.

Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi called on International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to ensure further help is provided by the organisation.

Kimia Yousofi has called on Thomas Bach and the IOC to increase its help for women's sport in Afghanistan ©OCA
Kimia Yousofi has called on Thomas Bach and the IOC to increase its help for women's sport in Afghanistan ©OCA

"I have a request, please don't leave us alone," she said to the German official.

"Afghans need your help. 

"We don't want to go back to before."

Bach responded with understanding but was unable to make any promises to the women's sporting movement in Afghanistan.

"Your comments have gone straight to my heart, and as you can see, straight to the hearts of all your fellow competitors," Bach said.

"You are raising a very difficult issue and your advice would be very helpful.

"We fully agree that we want to have full access to sport and to life by all the women and girls in Afghanistan."