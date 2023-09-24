Exclusive: SportAccord to continue with World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia, after Crown Prince's sportswashing vow

SportAccord, the organisers of next month’s World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia, say they will proceed with the event in the country, after the nation’s Crown Prince vowed to continue with the practice of sportswashing.

Saudi Arabia’s ruler Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that the country would continue sportswashing if it increased the nation’s gross domestic product.

Critics claim Saudi Arabia’s investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into sport, is designed to cover up its poor human rights record, and have branded the practice as sportswashing.

The World Combat Games, due to take place at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh from October 20 to 30, is set to feature more than 1,650 athletes competing across 16 sports.

The World Combat Games is also due to feature the first Para-Combat Games, with 61 Para and special athletes set to compete across 16 sports.

A spokesperson for SportAccord told insidethegames that it retained the belief that sport can "build bridges" and "promote dialogue" and that the event was still due to proceed in Saudi Arabia.

"The World Combat Games joins several major international sports events being staged in Saudi Arabia over the coming months and years," said a SportAccord spokesperson.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has invested heavily in sport, including the country's professional football league, attracting stars like Cristiano Ronaldo in the process ©Getty Images

"We’re now less than 30 days away from seeing over 1,650 athletes from 80 nations compete for 954 medals at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh, where we will be able to witness the values practiced daily in the world of martial arts and combat sports - respect, determination, courage and honour.

"As a matter of principle, we believe in the power of sport to build bridges and promote dialogue between different cultures."

In a SportAccord release looking forward to next month’s World Combat Games chair of the combat sports Stephan Fox said: "I have no doubt the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will deliver a breathtaking and memorable event with specially created areas for fans to get involved across the tournament when the World Combat Games opens in Riyadh."

In the TV interview bin Salman had earlier said: "I have one per cent growth in gross domestic product from sport and I am aiming for another 1.5 per cent.

"Call it [sportswashing] whatever you want - we are going to get that 1.5 per cent."

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, led by bin Salman, has put in more than £3 billion ($3.6 billion/€3.4 billion) into the Saudi Pro League, taking over four domestic football clubs in the process.

The country has invested heavily in sports including Formula One, boxing and tennis and has secured hosting rights for events including the FIFA Club World Cup in December.