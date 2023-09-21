Wu Yibing, right, completed the last leg of the Hangzhou 2022 Torch Relay ©Getty Images

The Hangzhou 2022 Torch Relay has been concluded after 12 days by tennis player Wu Yibing who completed the final leg of the tour.

In February, Wu beat American John Isner to become the first Chinese player to win an Association of Tennis Professionals Tour trophy.

"I want to encourage young people to preserve their dreams and pursue them," Wu said prior to the beginning of this year's Asian Games which were postponed from 2022 due to COVID-19.

"We, the younger generations, are like a flame, and we have an obligation to keep it burning."

The Relay began on September 8 and featured 2,022 torchbearers who passed through Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Lishui, Jinhua and Quzhou before finally reaching the host city.

Wu ran 50 metres in the last leg before the Torch is used to help light the cauldron at Saturday's (September 23) Opening Ceremony which will officially mark the start of the event.

He was the last of 2,022 torchbearers, which included several Chinese Olympic champions, who passed through the 11 locations.

People of all ages were included in the Hangzhou 2022 Torch Relay in an attempt "to symbolise the inclusive spirit of the Asian Games" ©Getty Images

The relay was inaugurated by Luo Xuejuan, the women's 100 metres breaststroke winner at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

Swimmer Wang Shun, winner of men's 200m individual medley gold at Tokyo 2020, was chosen, along with reigning Olympic women's badminton champion Chen Yufei and Tokyo 2020 men's team table tennis gold medallists Fan Zhendong.

The bearers ranged in age from 14 to 84 which was aimed "to symbolise the inclusive spirit of the Asian Games".

The Torch is entitled Laurels, and is inspired by the ancient jade cong, and osmanthus, the city flower of Hangzhou.

It is 756 millimetres long and weighs 1,160 grams, and has a yellow and purple colour scheme.

Throughout the Relay, several attractions and cultural heritage sites were included along with visits to landmarks such as Hubin Road and the West Lake music fountain.

In addition, a virtual Torch Relay was also launched and will feature at the Opening Ceremony.

When the Asian Games flame is lit in the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium, digital torchbearers will simultaneously "light" it together online.