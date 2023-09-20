Italy overturned a half-time deficit against Uruguay to collect a bonus-point victory in Pool A of the men's Rugby World Cup in Nice.

It moved Italy top of the pool on 10 points after they also claimed a bonus point in their 52-8 thrashing of Namibia earlier this month, but the world number 12-ranked side still have three-time champions New Zealand and hosts France to come.

Uruguay had given France a scare last Thursday (September 14) before they were beaten 21-12.

Italy led on seven minutes at the Stade de Nice when Lorenzo Pani was adjudged by the television match official to have been in possession of the ball when he touched it down for a try, and Tommaso Allan added the extras.

Felipe Etcheverry had already missed two penalties for Uruguay by the time they were awarded a penalty try to level the match on 27 minutes.

Danilo Fischetti was deemed responsible for a collapsed maul, and his yellow card came minutes after one for Nicollo Cannone which had Italy reduced to 13 players for much of the period leading up to half-time.

Uruguay led 17-7 at half-time in Nice, but were beaten 38-17 by Italy ©Getty Images

Uruguay made their advantage and pressure count on 37 minutes when Nicolás Freitas crossed in the corner for a try converted by Etcheverry, who added a drop goal with the last action of the first half to put his team 17-7 in front.

With a full roster of 15 back onthe pitch, Italy were much improved in the second half and ran out 38-17 winners.

Uruguay themselves had Andrés Vilaseca sin-binned early in the second half, and minutes later Michele Lamaro hauled Italy to within three points with a converted try.

Further tries from Monty Ioane and Lorenzo Cannone, both again converted by Tommaso Allan, made sure of the bonus point for Italy and a comfortable 28-17 lead.

Another converted try from Ignacio Brex added to Italy's lead, and a penalty from Paolo Garbisi completed the scoring.

France are set to face Namibia in Pool A in tomorrow's sole Rugby World Cup match in Marseille, following on from two four-point wins against New Zealand and Uruguay.

The top two teams in each of the four pools are set to advance to the quarter-finals, with the sides in third earning a qualification place for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.