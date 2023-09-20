Olympic champion Jessica Fox of Australia had to go through the second run in the women's canoe heats to progress on the first day of individual competition at the International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Championships at Lee Valley.

Fox helped Australia to win the women's kayak team title yesterday at the Lee Valley White Water Centre, but the Tokyo 2020 C1 gold medallist struggled with two two-second penalties in the first run, placing 33rd in 108.25sec.

Defending champion and Olympic bronze medallist Andrea Herzog of Germany had laid down the quickest time of the 20 athletes who progressed to the semi-finals from the first run with a clean 95.11 effort, followed by the Tokyo 2020 runner-up Mallory Franklin, who won team gold with Britain at the World Championships yesterday.

Fox was among the 20 athletes who had to go through a second run to decide the final 10 places in the semi-finals, and enjoyed a clean run to place second in 96.76, beaten only by Italy's Elena Borghi in 96.33.

Another high-profile athlete in Germany's 2021 world champion Elena Lilik had to go through the second run after a 50-second penalty ended her hopes in the first and meant she finished in 151.12.

She picked up two two-second penalties in the second run, but was able to progress in fifth in 99.39.

In the men's C1 heats, Slovenia's Olympic champion Benjamin Savšek enjoyed a trouble-free passage through the first heat with a seventh-placed 85.97, but Spain's Miquel Travé led the way with a time of 84.07, despite a two-second penalty.

Defending champion Sideris Tasiadis of Germany was among those who progressed in the men's canoe heats ©Getty Images

The 16th quickest time of the first runs from Germany's defencing world champion Sideris Tasiadis was enough for him to advance to the semi-finals in 88.00 including a two-second penalty.

Czech duo Lukáš Rohan and Václav Chaloupka, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and 2021 world champion respectively, were the most notable names who required the second run to progress.

Rohan missed out with a clean 89.14 to rank 24th in the first run, but a time of 86.78 helped him to finish fifth in the second.

Chaloupka was 23rd in the first run with a two-second penalty to finish 23rd in 89.12 proving costly, but he was safely through the second with an 86.14 clean run, beaten only by Japan's Rio 2016 bronze medallist Takuya Haneda by 0.07.

Kayak heats are due to be held tomorrow at the London 2012 Olympics canoe slalom venue, with canoe semi-finals scheduled for Friday (September 22).

Twelve athletes in each of the canoe events are set to secure quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympics, placing added significance on the semi-final results with only 10 progressing to the final and only one berth available per country.