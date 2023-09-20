Michelle Yeoh’s nomination as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been hailed by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

The Oscar-winning actress was a surprise name among the eight put forward for election at next month’s IOC Session in Mumbai.

In March, Yeoh won best actress at the 95th Academy Awards for her acclaimed performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the award.

The 61-year-old is a former Malaysian junior squash champion and joins Israel’s first Olympic medallist Yael Arad, Hungarian politician Balázs Furjes, Peruvian politician and former Olympian Cecilia Roxana Tait Villacorta and German sports entrepreneur Michael Mronz as the five proposed individual members.

They are set to be joined by International Table Tennis Federation and International Skating Union Presidents Petra Sörling and Kim Jae-youl of South Korea, along with Mehrez Boussayene, head of the Tunisian Olympic Committee.

Michelle Yeoh came to international prominence in 1997 when she starred in the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies ©Getty Images

Movie credits for Yeoh, widely considered an icon of martial arts cinema, also include Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Memoirs Of A Geisha and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

She made her name in Hong Kong action movies of the 1980s and 1990s, before her breakthrough international role in 1997 opposite Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

“The nomination of Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as an IOC Member underscores her unwavering commitment to the world of sports and her broader global impact,” the OCM said in a statement.

“This prestigious recognition not only highlights her achievements in the entertainment industry but also acknowledges her dedication to promoting the Olympic Values of ‘Excellence, Respect and Friendship’.

“As an IOC Member, she has the opportunity to contribute and share her passion, influence and unique perspective to the highest echelons of the Olympic Movement, further solidifying her role as a global ambassador for both sports and cultural exchange.”

Michelle Yeoh will become Malaysia's second IOC member after Prince Tunku Imran, who served between 2006 and 2018 before reaching the age limit of 70 ©OCM

If elected at the Session in Mumbai between October 15 and 17, which is a formality, then Yeoh will become only Malaysia’s second IOC member.

She would follow Prince Tunku Imran, an IOC member between 2006 and 2018 before having to step down after reaching the age limit of 70.

“NOC Malaysia offers Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh our heartiest felicitations on her nomination for the IOC membership,” OCM President said.

“We are immensely proud of her nomination and wholeheartedly support it.

“Her presence within the supreme authority of the Olympic Movement will undoubtedly serve as a platform for the voice of Malaysia to be heard at the highest level in sports.”