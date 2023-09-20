Östersund in Sweden has been awarded next year's World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Curling Championships.

It is set to mark the second time the Östersund Arena has held the event, following on from 2018.

Östersund has also previously held the World Junior Curling Championships in 1999, 2008 and 2012, the World Junior-B Championships in 2017 and last year's European Curling Championships.

The city in Jämtland in central Sweden is an established winter sport destination particularly for biathlon, and is expected to host events if the country is successful in its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The World Curling Federation's (WCF) head of competitions Eeva Roethlisberger expressed confidence in Östersund's ability to stage the World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Curling Championships again.

"We’re very excited that Östersund will once again play host to World Curling events," Roethlisberger said.

"I’m certain that the Local Organising Committee will put on exceptional Championships, based on their warm hospitality and previous experiences.

"They have done an amazing job hosting the Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships 2022 and I'm convinced that our mixed doubles and seniors' teams will greatly enjoy playing there, too."

Östersund previously held last year's European Curling Championships ©Getty Images

Organising Committee President Per Bergman expressed gratitude to the WCF for selecting the city.

"We are very proud to once again work with the World Curling Federation in a major Championship and that the Federation chose to locate the World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Championships 2024 in Östersund," Bergman commented.

"The city and the Local Organising Committee are looking forward to welcoming the curling family back to Oestersund and we will do our very best to give everyone an unforgettable experience."

The World Mixed Doubles Championship has been held annually since 2008, except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States beat Japan to win the title for the first time in the South Korean city of Gangneung this year.

Mixed doubles was added to the Winter Olympic programme in curling at Pyeongchang 2018.

The World Senior Curling Championships has been staged since 2002, with Canada winning both golds this year through Howard Rajala and Sherry Anderson.