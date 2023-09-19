The official shop of the Solomon Islands 2023 (Sol2023) Pacific Games is set to be launched tomorrow, the Games Organising Committee (GOC) has announced.

The grand opening will take place at the Ausmart shop in Town Ground in Honiara.

Ausmart Company Limited were announced as the official merchandise provider of the Games in May.

"It’s a privilege and I am very delighted to be awarded as merchandise producer for the Sol2023 merchandise distributors," Ausmart Company Limited owner Ken Yee said.

"A variety of merchandise is now available in our shop, and more are yet to arrive in their next shipment this month."

The shop will sell school and office supplies and Games souvenirs, including caps, t-shirts, mascots and bags with the Sol2023 branding.

Ausmart and GOC have claimed that the merchandise will also be available for purchase during the Games.

The official will launch will be done by Yee and Organising Committee Board chairman Martin Rara.

"Now that the Games shop will open, I encourage the public to come to Ausmart and get any souvenir of the Games for themselves and their loved ones," Donnalee Vozoto, GOC Merchandise officer said.

"Getting a merchandise for yourself is a good thing because it will be a memorable item you will keep even after the Games."

The 2023 Pacific Games is scheduled to open on November 19 and conclude on December 2.

This will be the first time the Pacific Games is being held in the Solomon Islands.