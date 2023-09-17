American Sepp Kuss claimed his first Grand Tour title in Madrid in the final Vuelta a España stage which was won by Alpecin-Deceuninck's Australian Kaden Groves.

The 29-year-old Kuss finished 17 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark.

Slovenian Primož Roglič finished 1min 8sec off the pace in the general classification to clinch a sensational podium sweep for the Dutch outfit.

"It's incredible, I think today was the stage I suffered most in the whole race so now I'm just glad it's over," Kuss, who joined the team in 2018, told Eurosport.

"It's life-changing for sure but I'll still be me.

"I'll look back on this experience with a lot of fond memories.

"It's all just still sinking in really.

"It will take quite some time."

While the red jersey was effectively wrapped up yesterday, the final stage had no shortage of excitement.

The 101.5-kilometre ride beginning in the capital's Hipódromo de la Zarzuela was a thriller.

A small breakaway group including Groves and Belgium's Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-Quick-Step was caught by the peloton in the final 500 metres.

Evenepoel attacked in search of his fourth stage win in this year's race but he could not hold out and was overtaken by Groves with 200m left.

The 2hour 24min 13sec finish clinched the points classification title for Groves while Evenepoel won the mountain classification and combativity award.

Spaniard Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates also claimed the young rider classification award.

Kuss' win means that Jumbo-Visma have secured all three Grand Tour titles this year after Roglič ended the Giro d'Italia victorious and Vingegaard triumphed in the Tour de France.

The dominance has fuelled some scepticism, particularly after German rider Michel Hessmann tested positives for a banned diuretic in June.

The trio have quashed any theories that they have also taken substances.

"For me personally, cheating or doping is just out of the question because it's not even sports for me then," Kuss said.

Vingegaard also weighed in, saying "I'm 100 per cent sure that my two colleagues are not taking anything as well as myself.