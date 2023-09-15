Six Paris 2024 places on offer at women’s volleyball qualifiers

A total of 24 women’s volleyball teams are set to fight it out for six quota places for next year’s Olympics in Paris at three qualification tournaments held across two continents.

Asia will host two of the groups, with Ningbo in China staging Pool A matches and Japanese capital Tokyo holding Pool B fixtures.

The other group of eight teams will compete in Europe, with Lodz in Poland playing host to Pool C.

The two top side from each eight-team tournament will secure their ticket to Paris 2024.

Reigning world champions and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Serbia have been drawn in Pool A where three-time Olympic champions China will aim to make home advantage count.

The group also features the Dominican Republic, The Netherlands, Canada, Czech Republic, Mexico and Ukraine.





Turkey are the favourites to advance from Pool B after reaching the top of the world rankings following their success at the recent Women's European Volleyball Championship and International Volleyball Federation Volleyball Women’s Nations League.

Japan, winners of Olympic gold at Tokyo 1964 and Montreal 1976, will also fancy their chances on home soil along with Beijing 2008 and London 2012 champions Brazil.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Puerto Rico, Argentina and Peru are also in the group.

Reigning Olympic champions the United States headline Pool C that also comprises of Poland, Italy, Germany, Thailand, Colombia, South Korea and Slovenia.

Competition is due to begin tomorrow and run until September 24.