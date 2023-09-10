Japan dominate proceedings during finals of Karate 1-Premier League in Dublin

Japan dominated proceedings during the finals of the Karate 1-Premier League event in Dublin in Ireland.

The nation won six golds on the final day at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena with Hikaru Ono among the victors, as she won the female kata title.

Ono retained her Grand Winner title as she overcame continental champion Mo Sheung Grace Lau of Hong Kong with an impressive presentation of Papuren kata, as she triumphed by 45.3 points to 44.4.

In the Male Kumite under-60 kilograms category gold went to Hiromu Hashimoto who secured the Grand Winner title with victory in a technical bout over Rayyan Meziane.

Hashimoto scored three one-point techniques and a yuko during his 3-2 win over his French opponent.

Japanese success continued in the Male Kumite under-67kg category with Yuko Kozaki winning an exciting display of offensive karate against Dionysios Xenos to take gold.

Kozaki triumphed 10-2 against current Grand Winner Xenos of Greece in a contest full of punches and kicks.

In the Female Kumite under-61kg Sarara Shimada of Japan won another Karate 1-Premier League title following up her win in Fukuoka with success in Dublin.

Shimada defeated Fatma Naz Yenen of Turkey 2-1 in a technical bout, as she claimed a second international gold medal.

There was more success for Japan in the male kata category, with current Grand Winner Kakeru Nishiyama retaining the accolade after beating compatriot Sakichi Abe by 45.6 points to 45.2.

The final Japanese winner was Ayaka Saito who won the Female Kumite over +68kg category after beating Clio Ferracuti 4-3 thanks to a late yuko, which gave the current Grand Winner a second Premier League title.

In the Female Kumite under-68kg the top two ranked athletes in the category Irina Zaretska of Azerbaijan and Elena Quirici of Switzerland went head-to-head.

In a thrilling bout that lived up to expectations, Quirici took the lead with two yukos before an ippon by Zaretska with ten seconds remaining gave her a 3-2 victory and a 13th Premier League gold medal.

The Female Kumite under-50kg category saw a dominant win for Yorgelis Salazar of Venezuela, who completed an impressive season with a 6-0 victory against Ema Sgardelli of Croatia.

An early ippon helped Salazar on her way to comfortably claiming a fourth Premier League crown.

In the Female Kumite under-55kg Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine took a 16th Premier League crown with a 5-0 win over Japan’s Shiori Nakamura, featuring two yukos and a late ippon.

In the Male Kumite under-84kg current continental champion Michele Martina of Italy overcame Ivan Kvesic of Croatia 7-4 to win a first Premier League gold.

In the Male Kumite over+84kg category, Ukraine’s Ryzvan Talibov confirmed his Grand Winner status with a 5-4 win over Chilean Rodrigo Rojas.

Finally, the title of Male Kumite under-75kg category went to Hasan Masarweh of Jordan after his opponent Enzo Berthon of France was unable to start the final bout due to injury.