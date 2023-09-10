Chaos at Stade Vélodrome for Rugby World Cup, despite French claims to have learned Champions League lessons

Fans faced major delays and congestion entering Paris 2024 venue the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille for the men's Rugby World Cup clash between England and Argentina, despite assurances that the French authorities had learned from the chaos of the UEFA Champions League final.

Even though there were swathes of empty seats and crushes outside the stadium, kickoff went ahead as planned at 9pm local time.

More than 1,000 spectators were still queueing to enter the 67,349-capacity venue 10 minutes before the start of the match, and one expressed fear for their life to British newspaper the Daily Mail.

Fans were still queuing 15 minutes after kickoff, and it has been reported by London's Evening Standard some were granted entry, despite stewards not recognising their seat allocations.

Similar issues of fans facing difficulties entering the stadium also arose at the Stade de Bordeaux for the earlier match between Ireland and Romania.

The scene at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome exactly 30 mins before kick-off with thousands of fans queuing on steps outside ground to get inside.

World Rugby and France 2023 “working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays” pic.twitter.com/v6GWnhlTfJ — Dan Roan (@danroan) September 10, 2023

World Rugby claimed it was probing issues faced by supporters.

"We are aware of delays experienced by fans entering Stade de Marseille for the Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool D match between England and Argentina this evening," the governing body said.

"While fans were able to take their seats, fan experience is paramount, and we are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue."

England won the match 27-10.

The Stade Vélodrome and Stade de Bordeaux are due to host football matches during next year's Olympic Games.

Security was already a key concern for the Rugby World Cup and Paris 2024 after the chaos of last year's UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France ©Getty Images

Before the start of the tournament, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra had promised the country had learned lessons and revised its security policy after last year's men's UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

The French authorities were widely criticised for disturbing images and videos of bottlenecks, crushes and the indiscriminate use of pepper spray on supporters at the main venue for Paris 2024, and fans were also victims of assaults and robberies outside the ground.

Oudéa-Castéra, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and football's European governing body UEFA were also panned for proven baseless claims ticketless supporters were responsible for the chaos which were viewed as an attempt to shift blame onto Liverpool fans.

A French Senate report last year described the events as a "warning shot" before the Rugby World Cup and Paris 2024, while a damning independent report commissioned by UEFA found "it is remarkable no one lost their life".

The Stade de France is due host athletics, Para athletics, rugby sevens and the Closing Ceremonies at next year's Olympics and Paralympics.