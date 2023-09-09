Portimão-Lagoa named hosts of 2027 Mediterranean Beach Games before opening of Heraklion 2023

The Portuguese cities of Portimão and Lagoa have been awarded the hosting rights for the 2027 Mediterranean Beach Games.

The decision was made at the International Committee of Mediterranean Games (ICMG) General Assembly staged in Heraklion on Greek island Crete on the eve of the third edition of the multi-sport event.

Members of the ICMG General Assembly voted unanimously in favour of Portimão and Lagoa playing host in four years’ time following a presentation by Portuguese Olympic Committee secretary general José Manuel Araújo and Mayor of Portimão Isilda Gomes.

It will be the fourth edition of the Mediterranean Beach Games and first outside of Greece since the inaugural event in Pescara in Italy.

Approximately 1,500 athletes from 26 nations are taking part in the event in Heraklion which officially opened this evening.

The Karteros Beach Sports Center is the main venue for the Games, staging eight of the 13 sports, while Ammoudara Beach, the National Sports Center of Heraklion and Marina Heraklion is also hosting events.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Αlbin Kurti spoke at the ICMG General Assembly as Pristina was awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Mediterranean Games ©ICMG

Pristina was named as host of the 2030 Mediterranean Games at the ICMG General Assembly.

The capital of Kosovo took 55 out of 66 votes to the delight of the Kosovar delegation led by Prime Minister Αlbin Kurti.

Last year’s Mediterranean Games were staged in Oran in Algeria, while Taranto in Italy is scheduled to host the 2026 edition before the baton passes to Prishtina.

The General Assembly also saw ICMG secretary general Iakovos Filippousis speak about the establishment of the ICMG Code of Ethics in full compliance with the International Olympic Committee guidelines.

The Code of Ethics was adopted unanimously by the ICMG Executive Committee in March this year.

Filippousis also said that a new strategic partnership with the International Testing Agency for Heraklion 2023 and Taranto 2026 had been "achieved".

The General Assembly took place in the presence of Greek Deputy Minister of Sports Yannis Vroutsis and Hellenic Olympic Committee and European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos.

Mohamed Zribi, head of the Mediterranean Games Sports Programme Commission was honoured with the ICMG Order of Merit by ICMG President Davide Tizzano.