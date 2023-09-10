FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa has signed for England’s Women’s Super League (WSL) club Manchester United.

The Japanese midfielder has signed for the English side from Mynavi Sendai Ladies.

The 23-year-old scored five goals in four matches at last month’s World Cup to help Japan reach the quarter-finals.

She scored twice in Japan's opening 5-0 victory against Zambia and followed it up with another double as they competed their Group C campaign with a 4-0 win over Spain, who recovered to go on to lift the trophy.

Miyazawa's other goal came in the round-of-16 where Japan beat Norway 3-1 before losing 2-1 to Sweden.

"I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team," said Miyazawa.

"I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

Hinata Miyazawa scored five goals at the FIFA Women's World Cup, including two against eventual champions Spain as Japan beat them 4-0 in a group match ©Getty Images

Miyazawa has been capped 28 times by Japan, scoring nine times for her country since making her debut in 2018.

As a result of her performances in Australia and New Zealand, Miyazawa was earlier this week nominated as one of 30 candidates for the Women's Ballon d'Or Féminin along with team-mate Yui Hasegawa.

"Hinata joins our United family having proven her qualities at the highest level," said Manchester United coach Skinner.

"As her Golden Boot win at this summer’s Women’s World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces.

"We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad."

In the WSL, which is due to kickoff next month, Miyazawa will join Nadeshiko Japan team-mates Hasegawa, who plays for United’s neighbours Manchester City, and Fuka Nagano, who is with Liverpool.

Miyazawa is expected to make her WSL debut for United against Aston Villa on October 1.

United finished second in last season’s WSL behind champions Chelsea.