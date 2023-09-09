New data has revealed that global participation in rugby union is on the rise as France stages the 10th edition of the men’s Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby has released new figures which show that the sport is now played by 8.46 million people across 132 countries.

The total number of participants is an increase of 11 per cent compared to the level in 2022.

A quarter of that total are female which World Rugby says underlines their strategic focus on growth in the women’s game.

According to the new data, 57 per cent of all players are pre-teen with girls making up 24 per cent of that figure.

It has also been revealed that adult male and female active registered players grew by 26 per cent and 38 per cent respectively, while the number of clubs increased by more than 30 per cent across the world.

African nations Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as well as Belgium, Spain and Singapore were found to have experienced strong growth in rugby union.

Belgium, Spain, Singapore, Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia have been identified as emerging nations in rugby union ©World Rugby

The figures for 2023 come after a women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year which broke previous attendance, engagement and viewership records.

World Rugby highlighted its investment of £575 million ($717 million/€669 million) in the development of the sport between 2020 and 2023 as a reason for the growth of the game.

The International Federation also underlined its work to get people back playing after the COVID-19 pandemic with the implementation of COVID-19 Law Variations and Game on Global Community Law Variations and the decision to lower the tackle height.

"The global pandemic was the biggest societal disruption in recent times, and sport was certainly not immune," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

"As a sport, we responded diligently by supporting our regions and unions both financially and with the implementation of the 'Game On Community Law Variations', and opt-in reduced tackle height trial in the community game.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont believes the Rugby World Cup in France will "inspire a new generation to play and support the game" ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank everyone, including the huge group of community club volunteers, who have made this possible.

"There truly is a form of the game for all - non-contact, contact, sevens, fifteens - and I am excited to see girls and boys, men and women return to the sport in their millions or taking it up for the first time ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France that will inspire a new generation to play and support the game."

Sir Bill insisted that World Rugby "will not stand still" as he revealed that more than 80 per cent of players came from 20 nations.

"We must continue to ensure that our sport is as safe, attractive, accessible and relevant as possible in order to continue to grow beyond our traditional heartlands," added Sir Bill.

"Working tirelessly with our unions, we are committed to cementing rugby as the most progressive sport on player welfare, while also exploring ways to enhance the playing and viewing experience."