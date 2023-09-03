Olympic medallists take gold on final day of World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris

The final day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris ended with two thrilling duels that saw athletes from France and the Ivory Coast reach the top of the podium.

Home favourite and Olympic bronze medallist Althéa Laurin won gold in the women's over-67-kilograms to the delight of the Palais des sport Marcel Cerdan crowd.

She got the better of Britain's Rebecca McGowan in what was a rematch of this year's World Championships final, which Laurin also triumphed in.

McGowan took an early lead courtesy of a punch and a back leg kick in the clinch to go up 3-0.

Laurin then hit back with a kick to the body to score for the first time and take it to 3-2.

The pair traded blows before McGowan ran away with the first round 17-12.

However, the second round inspired a comeback as Laurin prevailed 14-10 before dominating her opponent 12-0 in the decider.

Cheick Sallah Cissé got the better of Caden Cunningham for the men's over-80kg title ©World Taekwondo

Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar of Turkey and former world champion Lee Da-bin of South Korea lost to Laurin and McGowan in the semi-finals, respectively, which meant they took the bronze medals.

The only other final of the day saw Cheick Sallah Cissé of the Ivory Coast take victory against Britain's Caden Cunningham in the men's over-80kg tournament.

A defensive affair ensued from both sides but saw the Rio 2016 Olympic champion Cissé awarded the victory.

The round finished 1-1 but went the way of Cissé due to a higher number of registrations.

He then started the second round with a powerful punch to the torso on the way to a 4-2 victory, sealing a 2-0 win overall.

Paško Božić of Croatia and Mexican Carlos Sansores joined the pair on the podium with the bronze medals.

Today's action brought an end to the Grand Prix in Paris, with the next Grand Prix event scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Taiyuan from October 10 to 12.