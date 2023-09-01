Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has been nominated for the position of Honorary President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) by Russian Student Sports Union (RSSS).

According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, Minister of Sports of Tatarstan Vladimir Leonov's name was suggested for the post of FISU Vice-President.

"RSSS has submitted an application to FISU for the nomination of Matytsin and [Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan Vladimir] Leonov for the positions of FISU Honorary President and FISU Vice President, respectively," RSSS President Sergey Seiranov told TASS.

FISU chose not to comment when insidethegames approached the organisation on the same.

Swiss official Leonz Eder has been Acting President of FISU since March 2021, when Matytsin stepped aside in accordance with doping sanctions against Russia.

The World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions imposed on Russia after the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme meant that Government officials from the country were not allowed to hold any post at a global governing body that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code.

Swiss official Leonz Eder has been Acting President of FISU since March 2021 ©Getty Images

Despite the sanctions being lifted last December, Matytsin, who has been Russia's Sports Minister since January 2020, decided to continue to delegate responsibilities to Eder.

The 59-year-old Matytsin was re-elected as FISU President in 2019 after first assuming the role in 2015.

Last month, Eder revealed that he has the backing to run for FISU President on a full-time basis.

The FISU elections are scheduled to be held on November 16 and 17 in Geneva during FISU's General Assembly.

An Extraordinary General Assembly in March saw FISU reject the proposal to extend the current term lengths of the FISU Executive Committee from 2023 to 2025 due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic after failing to achieve a two-thirds majority.